Staying safe on the ice

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- With this winter weather many folks are finding it a little harder to keep their balance outside on the ice-covered sidewalks, but some stores are selling a product that could help prevent a fall while you are out on the ice.

“It’s almost like having chains on the bottom of your shoes,” said Jon Kollman, Manager at Bomgaars in Albert Lea.

Kollman is talking about Yaktrax. They are cleats that you slip on the bottom of your shoes to help you stay on your feet while on the ice.

“It just kind of grinds into the ice so that you’re not sliding,” said Kollman.

Jedadiah Lokken is the Maintenance Supervisor at The Lofts at Lea Center. Earlier Tuesday, he had to put salt on the sidewalks at the apartment complex and parking lot. It’s a dangerous job if you don’t have something on your shoes to give you extra traction.

“I have to be pretty careful with work boots,” said Lokken. “They’re not real good for the ice so I have to watch where I step and go slowly otherwise I’ll slip and probably fall.”

He already knows the dangers of slipping on the ice.

“You could really hurt yourself,” said Lokken. “I’ve been in trouble where I’ve hurt myself on the ice before. So it can be pretty costly and you could get hurt pretty bad.”

Kollman says Bomgaars usually has at least 30 pairs of Yaktrax in stock, but with this weather they are flying off the shelves.

“With the conditions outside it’s been a pretty wanted item. We’re down to just 7 pairs,” said Kollman.

If you don’t have traction cleats but have a pair of golf shoes you can try that. The spikes on the shoe will help you keep your balance when walking on icy surfaces.

Some stores that sell traction cleats other than Bomgaars are Walmart and Target. You can even find them on Amazon.