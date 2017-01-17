Suspicious fire in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed early Monday in rural southern Minnesota.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Fire Department were called to 11724 870th Avenue around 6:23 am. They arrived to find a shed completely on fire. Trucks could not immediately get to the structure because the driveway had not been plowed.

A county snow plow was summoned and opened the driveway so firefighters could extinguish the blaze. The shed and all the equipment in it has been declared a total loss of about $35,000. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says that includes six grain wagons, two chopper boxes, a bean head, forty round hay bales and a silage blower.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating this incident, which authorities say appears to be of a suspicious nature.

The Glenville Fire Department assisted at the scene.