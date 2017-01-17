The search is on for Rochester Area Foundation’s next president

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Area Foundation announced Tuesday that they are actively searching for their next president.

For decades the foundation has partnered with donors to build and improve the quality of life in the Med City. To continue that mission RAF will need a new leader. A Presidential Search Committee has been formed and is looking for someone with foundation background and experience who will collaborate well with the community and donors.

“Clearly Rochester Area Foundation has been a pillar in this community for over 70 years and we want that to continue, we need for that to continue and the community needs for that to continue as well,” explains Karel Weige the Interim President.

Weige tells us that while they would like to find their next president by this summer, its most important that they find the right person for the job.

To view the position profile, follow the link below:

www.rochesterarea.org/learn/about-us/employment.php