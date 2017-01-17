What’s going around?

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dr. Charity Baker with West Fork Family Medicine says she’s seen influenza, croup, and respiratory infections spreading around.

When it comes to influenza, she says the side effects have been a little worse than usual in her patients. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Influenza A strand, H3N2, is what many are coming down with.

Dr. Baker says she’s seen more adults come in this year with respiratory issues.

“A lot of people know what they have is viral, they don’t come to a doctor. I think this season has been one where it maybe is a newer virus circulating and people have worse symptoms,” Dr. Baker said.

The CDC says the east and west coast is being hit the hardest with influenza. Dr. Baker says flu season doesn’t usually end till February.