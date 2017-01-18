Abortion rate in the U.S. drops to lowest level since Roe v. Wade

KIMT News 3- For many people facing an unintended pregnancy, what you decide to do is life changing.

A report by Guttmacher Institute showed abortions are at the lowest rate since Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion nationwide in 1973.

According to the report, there were 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women in 2014. There were 16.3 abortions per 1,000 women in 1973.

Caring Pregnancy Center director of client services Nancy Paltzer said technology such as ultrasounds has been a contributing factor in drop of abortions.

Paltzer said out of the 118 ultrasounds that have been performed since 2015 at the center, 115 of the clients choose to have the baby.

“When they see that on that screen, they see a baby moving inside of the mother, and they look at the babies profile, and say ‘that looks just like my noise or his lips’, it really makes a big difference,” said Paltzer.

North Iowa Community Action Organization nurse practitioner Julia Oulman said access to contraceptives such as birth control have played a big part in the decease of unintended pregnancies. She said if the Affordable Care Act is repealed by President-elect Donald Trump, she is worried services could be eliminated.