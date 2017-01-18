Celebrating successful student support

AUSTIN, Minn. – A student support program is celebrating a successful first year of existence at Riverland Community College.

TRIO/Student Support Services provides academic help to students who are first generation college students with limited income or disabilities.

“The goal of our TRIO/SSS program is to break the first-generation cycle,” said Chelsea Anderson, TRIO Director. “We strive to empower our participants to beat the odds and become the first in their family to go on to earn a four-year college degree.”

The program is funded by a five-year, $1.1 million dollar grant and certain standards of service must be met every year to continue to receive funds. At the end of five years, there will be a competitive application to have the grant renewed.

A ribbon-cutting marking another year of funding was conducted Wednesday morning at TRIO’s newly decorated office space and student computer kiosk center at Riverland Community College.