Celebrating successful student support

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
trio2

AUSTIN, Minn. – A student support program is celebrating a successful first year of existence at Riverland Community College.

TRIO/Student Support Services provides academic help to students who are first generation college students with limited income or disabilities.

“The goal of our TRIO/SSS program is to break the first-generation cycle,” said Chelsea Anderson, TRIO Director.  “We strive to empower our participants to beat the odds and become the first in their family to go on to earn a four-year college degree.”

The program is funded by a five-year, $1.1 million dollar grant and certain standards of service must be met every year to continue to receive funds.  At the end of five years, there will be a competitive application to have the grant renewed.

A ribbon-cutting marking another year of funding was conducted Wednesday morning at TRIO’s  newly decorated office space and student computer kiosk center at Riverland Community College.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s