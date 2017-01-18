Country club burglary in Mason City

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Mason City Police Department Mason City, Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for a truck stolen from the Mason City Country Club.

Officers responded to a burglary report Tuesday and found the truck was missing from a maintenance shed.  It’s described as a blue 1993 Chevrolet regular cab four-wheel pickup truck.  There was an older yellow snow plow blade attached to the front, “Mason City Country Club” in white letters on the door and a license plate that reads ALF 052.

If anyone has any information on the burglary or the truck, they’re asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

