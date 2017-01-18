Details released in Veal Homicide case

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police documents are revealing more details about what happened when two people were found dead in Mason City in November of 2016.

Officers on scene say they received a 911 call from a witness who said Peter Veal had shot his cousin and had pistol whipped him. Several officers went looking for Veal. He was later found behind a home near the intersection of 12th St. NE and N. Carolina Ave. and was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Police say when they went inside the home at 1620 N. Hampshire Ave., they found two people unresponsive inside. The documents show two officers grabbed their first aid kits, and one attempted first aid on a male victim. The other officer moved a female victim from a recliner to the floor to attempt first aid. Moments later, it was determined that both victims had died. They were identified as Melinda Kavars and Caleb Christensen.

After attempting first aid, one officer found a handgun between the recliner and night stand. The documents show he picked the gun, pulled the magazine out, and cleared the weapon.

Officers described the wounds the saw on the victims. They say Christensen appeared to have stab wounds on the right side of his back and shoulder. The other officer wrote that Kavars appeared to have a bullet hole in her chest.

The witness who reported the shooting was treated for a cut on his head by paramedics on scene. He was later taken the Mason City police station for questioning.

Veal was taken from the hospital to the police station later on to be questioned by investigators.