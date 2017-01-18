Education plans facing funding problems

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
IOWA STATEHOUSE

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two education initiatives created to improve Iowa schools could be at risk of delay or even disposal due to budget shortfalls.

The state Department of Education has not requested money from Iowa to implement a crucial summer reading program as part of the state’s third-grade retention law. Starting in the spring of next year, third-graders reading below grade level will be required to either repeat the grade or go to an intensive summer reading program to move on to the next year.

The second initiative would switch schools from the current statewide exams to computer-based tests, which adjust the difficulty level of math or reading questions based on the students’ answers.

Iowa lawmakers are struggling with a $110 million budget shortfall, and are unsure if enough funding is available for the initiatives

