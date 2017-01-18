Food service workers approve Mayo proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Their union says food service workers have approved a comprehensive proposal from Mayo Clinic.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says Mayo employees in Albert Lea and Rochester voted on the proposal last Thursday and Friday.  The deal must be finalized through a vote by all Union members in the Mayo system this Thursday and Friday.

SEIU spokesman Josh Keller says food service workers will comment on this proposal after that final vote.

Mayo and some of its food service workers have been at odds over plans to transfer their jobs to an outside company.

