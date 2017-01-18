Growing new ideas in Charles City

MEGAN HOFFMAN
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A new idea is being planted in Charles City. The community is working with the North Iowa Food Coalition to grow the possibility of having gardens in the city. They’re calling it an edible corridor, and hoping to put in an incubator garden and farm area, allowing space for residents to grow their own food.

Wednesday those in charge are holding public input sessions to weed out what’s not wanted and learn what community members would like to see.

“People can give input on what types of things they would like to see throughout Charles City,” ISU Extension Program Coordinator Courtney Long said. “You know, is it edible landscapes, is it educational opportunities are there more productive things that people would like to see.”

If you weren’t able to attend the sessions, you can send your input to Long at court7@iastate.edu.

