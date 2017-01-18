Guilty plea in Rochester gun crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s probation for a man who pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

22-year-old Daijoun Shakari Johnson of Rochester was arrested after witnesses reported shots fired on March 13 in the area of 950 16th Avenue SE. A vehicle reportedly involved in the incident was located by police and Johnson allegedly ran out of the car and into a house.

Authorities say they found a semi-automatic handgun in the home’s ceiling.

Johnson has been sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and must do 100 hours of community service.