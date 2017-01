MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is recognizing Denece Knudson as its 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

Denece has been a member of the Society’s Board of Directors for over 20 years and served the last 15 as treasurer.

“I have enjoyed the many years I have been associated with Humane Society of North Iowa. Seeing animals get a forever home has been very rewarding and it has been amazing to see the organization grow into what it is today,” said Knudson.