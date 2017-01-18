Iowa senator to introduce religious legislation

KIMT News 3 – Iowa lawmakers are focused on balancing the budget among many other pieces of legislation including a religious freedom restoration act authored by a local legislator.

It’s a controversial bill but republican senator Dennis Guth is convinced that Iowans should be able to openly carry out their religion.

He plans to re-introduce a bill that did not move when presented last year called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

According to the national conference on state legislatures, 21 states already have their own RFRA bills.

Indiana had a similar bill in 2015 signed by then governor Mike Pence.

the bill initially stated the government can’t intrude on a person’s religious liberty unless there’s a compelling reason to do so.

But civil rights groups in other states have voiced concerns that laws like this could allow discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender folks.

Senator Guth says he’s passionate about the issue and it’s something he believes Iowa can benefit from.

“The idea of religious freedom, the freedom to live and work according to your own conscience, according to to the dictates of your beliefs every day, not just on Sunday when you go to church or Saturday if you’re Jewish or Seventh Day Adventist or whatever, but to be able to live and work according to that is an important principle that makes this nation great,” says Guth.

Guth also says the bill is mostly focused on judicial review, not on rights that can or can not be denied.

Within the first four days of session, more than 60 pieces of legislation were filed for issues like abortion, gun rights and removing tenure for university professors.