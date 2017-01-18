Local representative contemplates run for Iowa Governor

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Democratic State Representative Todd Prichard says he is strongly considering a run for the 2018 Gubernatorial race.

Prichard has served in the House of Representatives since 2013. He says the decision is spurred by his priorities on job development in the state.

“The next election for the Governor of Iowa needs to be about improving the lives of working Iowans and making better jobs available for those working in Iowa,” says Prichard. “I think we need to do that across the state not just in urban areas, but in Rural areas as well.”

Prichard says he will make the decision to run at or near the end of the 2017 legislative session.