Local superintendent’s impact on school district

CRESCO, Iowa- The superintendent of Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, John Carver, will be leaving this summer after working in Cresco for five years. During his time in North Iowa, he has helped the district transition into the technological age.

“Mr. Carver, when he came in, he really revolutionized the entire media platform and how we communicated with each other and how the technology was being used in the classroom,” said senior Kevin Pira.

Pira said he remembers freshman year when classroom reading came in the form of a textbook, but with a new superintendent came many changes.

“A lot of our assignments are online, they’re graded instantly and you get feedback instantly from the teacher online,” said Pira.

Carver said he helped embrace social media in the classroom.

“Our hashtag on twitter is # 2020HowardWinn, 2020 is the year the 9th graders will graduate high school. And the goal of the board when I was hired was that those kids graduate would be the best prepared kids on the planet,” said Carver.

By embedding technology into instruction, using MacBooks and iPads, as well as giving students lessons on 3D modeling and advanced manufacturing through a partnership with the local community college, the district is preparing students for the future which has gained national attention.

“During my five years, three out of those five I’ve been invited to the White House. The first time i was invited, Howard-Winneshiek was recognized was one of the first 100 Future Ready school districts in the country.”

Pira said Carver also gave him opportunities to excel in digital projects such as creating a video when Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the school. He said it was later shared online by the U.S. Department of Education.