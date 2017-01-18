Man arrested after alleged wrench attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person has been arrested after an alleged assault at a trailer park.

Rochester police say it happened around 9:45 pm Tuesday at Oak Terrace Estates on Marion Road SE. 21-year-old Caleb Giannini is facing 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct charges for allegedly hitting a 19-year-old male multiple times in the face with a wrench.

Investigators say Giannini thought the alleged victim was stealing prescription medications from him and that led to the attack.

Police say the 19-year-old refused medical treatment.