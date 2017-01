MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading not guilty to accusations she was found with methamphetamine near a park.

25-year-old Jessy Leigh Adkisson of Mason City will stand trial March 14. Mason City police say she was arrested on December 22 for allegedly waiting around for someone to buy the drug from her.

Adkisson also faces a charge of 5th degree theft for allegedly stealing someone’s cell phone.