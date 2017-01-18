New drug drop off box in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new drug drop off box.

It’s thanks to a grant from CVS Health’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program.

“Safely disposing of unused medication is critical to preventing prescription drug abuse and keeping pharmaceuticals out of our waterways,” says Sheriff Tom Kaase. “The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is thankful to CVS Health for this grant opportunity and also thankful for CVS Health’s commitment to helping our residents reduce the amount of unneeded medicine in our community.

The drop off box is intended to provide people a safe and environmentally friendly way to get rid of unwanted, unused or expired drugs.

CVS Health has donated over 600 such units to law enforcement agencies around the country and collected over 100,000 pounds of surplus medication.