O’Neill signs with Mount Mercy

Mason City’s Kaitlin O’Neill signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Mount Mercy. O’Neill had a terrific junior season for the Mohawks, playing in all 19 games and scoring 15 goals.
Click on the video tab for more on her big decision.
