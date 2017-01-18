O’Neill signs with Mount Mercy

AJ ELLINGSON
oneill-signs-vo

Mason City’s Kaitlin O’Neill signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Mount Mercy.  O’Neill had a terrific junior season for the Mohawks, playing in all 19 games and scoring 15 goals.

Click on the video tab for more on her big decision.

