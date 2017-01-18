Regulating in home care services

KIMT News 3- According to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, there are 160 certified medicare home service programs throughout the state of Iowa. There are an unknown number of private services that are not certified and often times unregulated.

Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa as well as the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health are certified to bill medicare for their services, which means patients will never see a bill themselves. They say there are important things to look at when deciding on home care for your loved ones.

“A lot of those agencies are doing what is called “unskilled care,”” says Connie Morrision, the Director of Post Acute Services at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa. That means that nurses are not doing certain things that require a license. There are a lot of agencies doing some light housekeeping or grocery shopping of them.”

Morrison says they get inspected twice a year by the state to ensure they’re doing their jobs properly.