Rochester man in rollover crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another rollover in snow and icy conditions injures one person in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Philip Dane Kish of Rochester was driving north on Highway 52 Wednesday morning when he lost control south of Cannon Falls, rolled into the median ditch and continued to roll across the southbound lane and into the west ditch.

Kish suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Cannon Falls police and fire assisted at the scene of this accident, which took place around 6:54 am.