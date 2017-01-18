Rochester man in rollover crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another rollover in snow and icy conditions injures one person in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Philip Dane Kish of Rochester was driving north on Highway 52 Wednesday morning when he lost control south of Cannon Falls, rolled into the median ditch and continued to roll across the southbound lane and into the west ditch.

Kish suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Cannon Falls police and fire assisted at the scene of this accident, which took place around 6:54 am.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s