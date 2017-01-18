Rollover on I-35 in southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt after a rollover accident Wednesday morning in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Denise Renee Kinny of Blooming Prairie was driving south on Interstate 35 when she lost control around 7:46 am, entered the west ditch and rolled. The accident happened south of Clarks Grove.

Kinny suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. She was wearing her seat belt.

The State Patrol says there was snow and ice on the road where this accident happened.