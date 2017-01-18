Seeking Korean War veterans

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa – The Grout Museum District in Waterloo knows 556 Iowans were killed in the Korean War.

They’re putting together an exhibit of photos to honor those who went missing or were killed to be featured this July. The museum still needs photos of 203 of those servicemen from Iowa. 90 counties in Iowa were home to Korean War veterans who were killed or went missing in action. The museum wants to honor vets from Cerro Gordo, Franklin, and Hancock counties in the exhibit, but still needs their photos. Local Korean War Veteran Eldon Vine served a year and a half in Korea and says he lost friends in the war. He wants others who weren’t there to know that those who never made it home are not forgotten and country’s sacrifice was worth it.

“I want them to understand it was a real war and I want them to think it wasn’t a total waste of people, equipment, and money,” Vine said.

In 2018 the exhibit will be on display at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

These are a list of veterans they’re searching for:

Calhoun: Paul R. Roese; Cerro Gordo: Virgil D. Clark, Everett H. Pendarvis; Emmet: Anthony K. Smith; Franklin: William F. Garrett; Greene: William T. Cunningham, Donald E. Halverson; Hancock: Monte M. Auen; Hardin: Arlen C. Dahl, Richard M. Johnson, David H. Wilson; Humboldt: Victor E. Feany; Kossuth: Joie Korte; Pochahontas: Kenneth O. Lehnus; Webster: Richard L. Fallon, William H. Fisher, John E. Holmes, Oliver E. Jones.

Photos should be scanned as .jpg at 300dpi. For instructions on how to scan and send a photo, contact 319.234.6357 or send photos directly to chris.shackelford@gmdistrict.org.