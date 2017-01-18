STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Stewartville students are learning important skills that their instructors hope they’ll never have to actually use.

The district began offering after school self-defense classes for K-12 students last May. In that time, more than 70 kids have not only learned the physical moves to defend themselves, but more importantly how to avoid potentially dangerous situations in the first place.

While the instructors do teach punches, kicks, and ways to escape grabs, they stress that getting physical is the last option and focus on teaching the students self-control and self-discipline.

“This is not stuff that they would use because they’re mad at someone in the lunch room or out on the play ground and they feel like they want to defend themselves, it really should just be used when they need to defend themselves,” explains Jim Parry one of the instructors.

Parry also teaches at Stewartville and long before these classes were offered, he was discussing the use of self-defense with students apart of the school’s REACH Program.

”We use self-defense in our talks about personal safety and healthy boundaries and relationships and sometimes those boundaries get crossed and we need to learn to take care of ourselves and be more assertive about, “When I say no, I mean no and if you can’t accept that and I need to defend myself, I will,”” he explains.

REACH is a program for middle and high school students who are struggling with anything in their lives, be it school or home related. The program helps them find success through; Relationships, Education, Accountability, Character, and Hard Work.

The student self-defense classes are offered several times per year. The next session begins this May.

Monty Martial Arts in Stewartville and Martial Arts Fitness Center in Rochester collaborate with Parry and the district in putting on the classes.