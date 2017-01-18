Starting the hotel project process over

Mason City, Iowa- After the San Diego development company G-8 Development fail to break ground by the end of November the city of Mason City terminated the hotel agreement forcing them to look for other options.

At Tuesday nights Mason City City Council meeting the council voted 4-1 to start looking for other developers who may be interested in the project. Mason City City Administrator Brent Trout says they are essentially going to have to go through the same process they did with G-8, but this time they feel they are in a better position to get the ball rolling.

“It’s not an easy process to get a multi-million dollar investment such as this moving,” says Trout. “There are a lot of moving parts a lot of requirements that you have to complete as a developer. It isn’t easy work.”

Trout says they will interview all possible candidates at a public forum scheduled for March.