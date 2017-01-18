Stop the Bleed program training citizens as first responders

MASON CITY, Iowa – Scott Moorman of Moorman Clothiers recently had all of his employees take a class to become CPR certified.

“It’s something that I had never gone through either and I wanted to and I just thought you know what we should offer it and pay for it and have it done,” Moorman said.

After the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, the Department of Homeland Security started the Stop the Bleed program, hoping to equip businesses and citizens with bleeding control kits. Those contain items like gauze and tourniquets.

“I’ve never thought of something like this and I can see the advantage of it,” Moorman said. “You know just something to know no matter where you’re at.”

You can learn how to apply a tourniquet and other bleeding control procedures in most first aid classes. One first responder says this training is important because you could cause more harm than help if not using the right procedures.

“It’s not a common tool to use just because of the fact that most puncture wounds, most lacerations are not that severe that require that,” Mason City Fire Department Lt. Craig Warner said. “Bandaging, elevation, pressure points usually take care of it before resorting to a tourniquet.”

Warner says the techniques could come in handy in any type of emergency situation.

“We live in a rural community,” he said. “If you’re just a mile outside of Mason City it could seriously delay response from first responders or an ambulance.”

And Moorman says it’s best to be as prepared as possible.

“It’s Mason City, IA you know you don’t think it’s going to happen here and hopefully it never does but why not be ready,” he said.

The Stop the Bleed program is currently being implemented in West Des Moines.