What is next for the old Armory/Senior Center building?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It once was an Armory, then it became the Senior Center, and now the future of a historic downtown building is being discussed once again by the city council.

Last summer the city accepted request for proposals (RFPs) from various non-profits and citizen groups interested in occupying the building. One proposal was to create an Emergency Service Veterans Museum, the other was to turn it into and Arts Collaborative, the latter of which gain a lot of community support. So much support, that those who submitted the museum proposal ended up with withdrawing it. However, in August the city council rejected the Arts Collaborative proposal and decided they would look into selling the building and its two parking lots.

Now that the building and two lots have been appraised, the city council discussed the next steps during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday. They had several options to consider. One option being to keep the entire property and utilize the building for public-type uses. Another option would be the outright sale of the building and parking lots, which would generate the most funding for the city.

During the meeting the council decided they would both market the Armory for sale and reopen the RFP process. That would mean that even proposals that were already considered or rejected, like the Arts Collaborative would be fair game.

“They were encouraged to go back and look at what kind of updates or changes they would like to make,” explains Council Member Mark Bilderback who represents Ward 4 where the property is located.

The decision to reopen RFP will be made official during the next council meeting.

“It will be more clear because there was some concern last time that the group that wanted to buy it wouldn’t be looked at. This time we’re looking at everything and hopefully the RFP will be much more clear than it was last time so we’ll be able to in 90 days hopefully take a look at this and end it,” he adds.

Bilderback says if the city decided to sell, they will have to determine if they wanted to market just the building or include the two parking lots. They could decide to retain ownership of the lots so they could redevelop them at a later date. The building appraised valuation was determined to be $675,000. The Senior Center parking lot has an appraised value of $700,000 and the other city parking lot has a value of $800,000.