Charge dropped in fatal Franklin County crash

HAMPTON, Iowa – Just days after he was picked up on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, charges have been dismissed against a man involved in a deadly auto crash in North Iowa.

It happened February 16, 2016 at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road C25 near Hampton. A collision between the semi driven by Antonio Marecheau of Newnan, Georgia and the van driven by Penny Rust of Sheffield resulted in Rust’s death.

After an investigation, a charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed against Marecheau on October 26, 2016 and he was arrested in Georgia on January 10 on a Franklin county warrant.

However, the prosecution filed a motion on January 13 to dismiss that charge, stating that further investigation and analysis determined there is insufficient evidence to convict Marecheau. A judge approved that motion on Wednesday and withdrew the warrant for Marecheau’s arrest.