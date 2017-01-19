Charles City Police Department getting new bikes

MEGAN HOFFMAN By Published:
cc-police-bikes-vo

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Charles City Police Department has a new way to get around town. The division received more than $4,000 in grant money from the Floyd County Community Foundation. They’re using the money to start a bike patrol program.

Chief Hugh Anderson believes officers will now be more approachable to the public.

“We are also going to be able to use them as stealth at night,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of obviously nighttime burglaries, nighttime break-ins and with everything going on, the officers will actually be able to sneak up on people a lot easier and be able to apprehend them a lot easier.”

The department is ordering two bikes this week and they’re hoping to be able to use them this spring.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s