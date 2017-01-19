Charles City Police Department getting new bikes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Charles City Police Department has a new way to get around town. The division received more than $4,000 in grant money from the Floyd County Community Foundation. They’re using the money to start a bike patrol program.

Chief Hugh Anderson believes officers will now be more approachable to the public.

“We are also going to be able to use them as stealth at night,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of obviously nighttime burglaries, nighttime break-ins and with everything going on, the officers will actually be able to sneak up on people a lot easier and be able to apprehend them a lot easier.”

The department is ordering two bikes this week and they’re hoping to be able to use them this spring.