Community grants awarded in North Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Community Foundation has announced grant recipients for 2017.

A total of $113,389.19 is being given to 33 organizations in the areas of art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

Receiving grants are:

* Charles City Arts Council: Air Conditioner / Downspout Replacement – $6,500

* Community Chamber Orchestra: Season 4 – $1,000

* City of Floyd: Community Center Stage Remodel – $2,800

* Comprehensive Systems, INC.: Art Classes – $3,000

* Encouragement Corps: Christian Concert – $5,000

* Floyd County Fair Society: Live Stingrays Sea Life Encounter – $7,500

* American Legion Auxiliary: Legion Hall Update – $1,025

* Charles City Civic Foundation: Main Street Light Post Rehabilitation Project – $2,600

* Charles City Civic Foundation: Rotary Club First-Aid Kit Project – $3,500

* City of Charles City: Charles City Police Department Bike Patrol – $4,282.82

* City of Marble Rock: 2016 Marble Rock Main Street Park Project – $3,000

* City of Nora Springs: Mill Pond Pedestrian Bridge – $5,000

* City of Rockford: Grow Rockford Together Street Light Project – $3,000

* City of Rudd: Rudd Public Library Community Programs – $1,000

* Floyd County Community Foundation: Development and Outreach – $6,684.37

* Floyd County Humane Society: Charles City Dog Park Phase II Fencing – $5,000

* Chickasaw County Agricultural Extension District: EAGLE Library/Preschool Programs for Floyd County – $1,000

* Fossil and Prairie Center Foundation: Youth Winter Recreation Equipment – $1,554

* The Nature Conservancy in Iowa: Wetland Restoration on the Cedar River – $452.00 (Girken Graff Memorial Fund)

* Charles City Family YMCA: Youth Program Equipment, Adult Pickleball Equipment – $2,250

* National 19th Amendment Society: Museum Display Case – $500

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa: One-to-One Mentoring – $2,500

* City of Rockford: Rockford B/ASKids (Before/After School Kids)/SOAR (School’s Out at Rockford) – $3,000

* Floyd County: 2017 Floyd County Housing Trust Fund Furnace Replacement Program – $3,035

* Jordan River, Inc.: Messiah’s Food Pantry – $17,500

* Lutheran Services in Iowa: Families Together in Floyd County – $1,000

* NIAD Center for Human Development: Crisis Intervention Center, Bright Financial Future Program – $1,000

* NIVC Services, Inc.: Technology Update Project – $1,000

* Nora Springs Fire Department: Operation Hydraulic Rescue Struts – $1,000

* Northeast Iowa Food Bank: Backpack Program – $2,000

* Sunset Generation of Iowa: Sunset Generation Improvements – $1,500

* TLC: The Learning Center: Staff Development and Training – $7,750

* Trinity United Methodist Church/Our Brothers Keeper: Our Brothers Keeper – $5,000

The Floyd County Community Foundation says it has awarded nearly $1 million in grants since 2006.