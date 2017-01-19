Education funding concerns

MASON CITY, IOWA – A potential summer reading program and computer based testing are two initiatives legislators are hoping to have funding for as lawmakers navigate through a one hundred and ten million dollar budget short-fall.

The summer reading program would begin in the spring of 2018 for third grade students who are reading below grade level so they can be promoted to the fourth grade.

Another initiative called Smarter Balanced would potentially replace the Iowa Assessments exam.

It’s a computer based testing program which is tailored to individual students based on how they answer questions, so the test would adjust its math and reading portions, but smarter balanced also stands the chance of not being implemented.

Area education leaders say Smarter Balanced is a great tool for more reasons than one.

Executive director of curriculum and instruction for Mason City Schools Susan Pecinovsky says, “First of all it’s (Smarter Balanced) aligned to the Iowa core, which the Iowa Assessment did not have a strong alignment to the Iowa core, so it did not match what we were teaching. So we’re teaching to the Iowa core and the assessment doesn’t align so Smarter Balance has a very strong alignment with the Iowa core”

Having smarter balanced is a plus because teachers can better track the students’ progress, which is not an option with the Iowa Assessments.

The move from the Iowa Assessments to the Smarter Balanced exams was supposed to begin during the 2017-2018 school year.