ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a slogan people in the med-city have known for a while but it could be going away.

“Rah Rah Rochester” is the current slogan used by city officials to promote Rochester. Now, a firm is being hired to find a new brand for our area’s biggest city. Those involved say they will be looking to showcase Rochester’s medical field, sports, and spaces for conventions and other meetings.

A final decision is expected in May.