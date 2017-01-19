How cell phones could be hurting your work out

MASON CITY, Iowa- Cell phones and driving don’t mix and now some say it goes the same at the gym.

A recent study finds using your mobile device to talk or text at the gym is more than a distraction. The device can impact how much effort you put into the work out as well as your balance. One local gym owner sees the problem.

“Most people when they hold their cell phones they are looking down at it and your head weighs anywhere from 30-40 pounds,” says Jake Prazak, Owner of NIP Fitness Center in Mason City. “That pulls all the way up your spinal column and causes all sorts of different problems balance can be definitely one of them.”

Prazak says phones can also cause a big distraction for people at the gym and keep you from getting the results you want.