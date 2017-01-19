How climate change could impact fish and aquatic habitats in the area

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Climate change and its potential impacts on our environment has been a topic of much discussion and debate, especially lately. While we often hear about global impacts, a scientist in our area has been looking into what it could mean for fish and aquatic habitats in Southeast Minnesota.

Dr. Josh Lallaman is an Assistant Professor of Biology at St. Mary’s University in Winona. He’s been researching how climate change is going to impact local fish populations. On Thursday, she discussed some of his findings at Cascade Meadow Wetlands & Environmental Science Center in Rochester.

He looked at three categories of species found in this area; fish that thrive in cold water, cool water, and warm water. In Southeast Minnesota there are a lot of cold water trout streams, which Lallman says are the most vulnerable to climate change.

“If we’re warming our climate, we’re obviously warming the water and potentially warming those trout streams to where trout can live in them,” he explains.

Other species like walleye that aren’t as dependent on cold water as trout will still be negatively impacted by warmer water. He says that warm water species like bass are likely to be the most resilient to climate change.

Lallaman admits he’s not a climate scientist but says that folks should be aware of what could potentially happen to local fish species and what they can to do mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Getting involved and doing things even as simple as stream clean ups, or being aware of if you own property within your watershed how can you manage that property to maintain the health of the ecosystem so that those climate change impacts aren’t as severe and don’t add to the stress within our water bodies.”

He says climate is just one threat to our water bodies.

“Unfortunately there are a lot of stresses to our water bodies; pollution, impacts from land use change, poor farming practices, or even urbanization and parking lot runoff, he adds. “Our water bodies are facing multiple threats but if we can focus on the threats we can fix, that hopefully minimizes those threats like climate change that we have less ability to do something about.”

Lallman has done a study on climate change impacts to fish in Cascade Meadow Lake where he monitored the temperature of the water and four fish that were implanted with temperature sensitive tags.