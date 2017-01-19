Hy-Vee stores hope to reduce food waste by selling “ugly”produce

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Produce in grocery stores have to meet industry standards when it comes to size and shape, anything that doesn’t goes unsold. The United Nations estimates that about 6 billion pounds of produce that is harvested each year goes to waste because it doesn’t meet those standards for store shelves.

Hy-Vee stores are hoping to reduce that food waste by selling those imperfect fruits and vegetables. The company has partnered with Robinson Fresh, one of the largest produce companies in the world to offer its line of Misfits produce. Each week, four to six Misfits items will be delivered to nearly all of Hy-Vee’s 242 stores.

“We want our customers to know that this produce is available inside our stores and it might be imperfect looking but it’s nutritionally equivalent and still tastes delicious,” says Kaitlin Anderson, Community Relations Coordinator at Hy-Vee in Rochester.

The so-called “ugly” fruits and veggies are sold at a reduced price.

“The USDA just announced that their goal is to reduce food waste by about 50% by the year 2030. This is just one way that we can help that effort,” Anderson adds.

But this program is not the only way Hy-Vee is fighting the food waste battle. More than 220 stores have implemented composting operations and collectively they diverted 17.8 million pounds of food waste in 2016.