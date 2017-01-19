IA HS GB Rankings (1/19)

Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|12-1
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|11-2
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|13-0
|3
|4
|Glidden-Ralston
|10-2
|4
|5
|Kee
|8-3
|6
|6
|Marquette Catholic
|12-2
|7
|7
|Newell-Fonda
|10-3
|8
|8
|Easton Valley
|11-3
|10
|9
|Kingsley-Pierson
|13-1
|9
|10
|Sidney
|13-1
|11
|11
|Lynnville-Sully
|15-0
|12
|12
|Janesville
|12-0
|13
|13
|Burlington Notre Dame
|10-4
|5
|14
|Colo-Nesco
|12-2
|14
|15
|Akron-Westfield
|12-2
|NR
Dropped Out: AGWSR (15)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|13-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|12-0
|2
|3
|Central Decatur
|13-0
|4
|4
|North Linn
|14-0
|6
|5
|Western Christian
|12-2
|3
|6
|Van Meter
|12-1
|7
|7
|Pella Christian
|9-4
|8
|8
|Mount Ayr
|12-1
|5
|9
|Panorama
|13-1
|11
|10
|Cascade
|10-2
|10
|11
|Logan-Magnolia
|12-1
|13
|12
|West Lyon
|12-2
|12
|13
|Rockford
|11-1
|9
|14
|West Sioux
|13-1
|NR
|15
|Highland
|12-1
|NR
Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), North Union (15)
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Pocahontas Area
|12-0
|1
|2
|Sioux Center
|14-0
|2
|3
|Crestwood
|10-0
|4
|4
|Cherokee
|12-1
|3
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|12-2
|5
|6
|Clear Lake
|11-1
|6
|7
|West Marshall
|13-0
|8
|8
|Union
|11-2
|7
|9
|Davenport Assumption
|8-5
|9
|10
|Algona
|12-1
|10
|11
|Mount Vernon
|8-4
|11
|12
|Shenandoah
|12-2
|12
|13
|Humboldt
|8-2
|13
|14
|Mid-Prairie
|10-4
|15
|15
|Red Oak
|10-3
|NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Pella
|12-1
|1
|2
|Marion
|12-1
|2
|3
|Nevada
|12-1
|3
|4
|Grinnell
|10-3
|4
|5
|Lewis Central
|13-1
|5
|6
|North Scott
|10-4
|6
|7
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7-6
|7
|8
|Western Dubuque
|10-1
|10
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|8-6
|9
|10
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|10-4
|11
|11
|Boone
|11-3
|12
|12
|Ballard
|8-4
|8
|13
|Carlisle
|11-3
|13
|14
|Fairfield
|9-3
|14
|15
|LeMars
|9-3
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Indianola
|12-0
|1
|2
|Iowa City High
|13-0
|2
|3
|Iowa City West
|12-1
|3
|4
|Davenport North
|10-2
|4
|5
|Cedar Falls
|10-1
|5
|6
|West Des Moines Valley
|13-2
|6
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|12-2
|10
|8
|Pleasant Valley
|12-2
|11
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|10-4
|12
|10
|Waukee
|9-3
|7
|11
|Johnston
|11-3
|9
|12
|Southeast Polk
|9-4
|14
|13
|Ames
|10-4
|8
|14
|Bettendorf
|10-2
|15
|15
|Linn-Mar
|10-4
|13
Dropped Out: None