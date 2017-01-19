Keeping it poppin’ in downtown Rochester

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
popcorn1

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Things were popping Thursday to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

popcorn2

The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Carroll’s Corn handed out 1,000 free bags of popcorn at the Marriott building on 1st Avenue and University Square on South Broadway.  One location ran out of bags in 12 minutes and the other in half an hour.

popcorn3

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jenna Bowman says they appreciate the engagement of the community and look forward to hosting National Donut Day on the Peace Plaza and June 2.  All photos courtesy of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

popcorn4

popcorn5

popcorn6

popcorn7

popcorn8

popcorn9

 

popcorn10

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s