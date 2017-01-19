Keeping it poppin’ in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Things were popping Thursday to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Carroll’s Corn handed out 1,000 free bags of popcorn at the Marriott building on 1st Avenue and University Square on South Broadway. One location ran out of bags in 12 minutes and the other in half an hour.

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jenna Bowman says they appreciate the engagement of the community and look forward to hosting National Donut Day on the Peace Plaza and June 2. All photos courtesy of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.