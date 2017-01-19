Law enforcement ready to help school bus drivers

MASON CITY, Iowa – At Lincoln Intermediate in Mason City, there are 19 buses picking up kids to take them home on any given afternoon. Although most run the same routes all around the town each year, there have been issues with drivers not stopping when a bus stops. One of those was on Highway 65, but with the help of Iowa State Patrol, the problem was solved.

“We do have some areas that are hot spots for us,” Mason City Community School District Transportation Director Randy Meyer said. “We try to avoid those areas picking up and dropping off kids because it just seems like it’s difficult to have the traffic stop in those areas.”

If a bus driver sees a car not obeying the signs and signals, they file a report, and within 72 hours it’s given to a trooper to conduct an investigation. But the State Patrol has other options to deal with drivers who ignore the rules of the road.

“In the past what we’ve done is gone as far as placing a trooper on the bus to attempt to identify the drivers especially in areas where it’s reoccurring,” Trooper Ted Benda said. “We may also have a trooper in the area where the hot spot is.”

When they find that person or car, a citation is issued requiring them to appear in court before a judge. Benda says paying attention to your surroundings when you are behind the wheel is the easiest way to avoid that.

“Be prepared to stop and keep an eye on the children because we all know kids get a little excited to get home,” Benda said. “They may not always be watching for cars.”

Meyer says bus traffic is something you can expect every day around the same time.

“There’s about an hour, hour and a half window in the morning and the afternoon that you know those buses are on the road,” he said.

Meyer says although they’ve had issues in the past, they haven’t had to ask law enforcement for any help this year.