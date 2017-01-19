Lifelong Learning Program

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College is offering classes to adults in their Lifelong Learning Membership Program.

It’s a chance to step outside your comfort zone and study what you’ve always wanted.

Those involved say it’s fairly inexpensive and can give you a whole new outlook on life.

“It’s just been an opportunity for me to learn all the things that I have forgotten when I was so busy working and raising my family and now I have time just to do these things for me, so I’m going to the classes that I enjoy,” says Karen Fick, Student.

Not only is Karen a teacher for the past 4-years she’s been trying out all the courses available through NIACC’s learning institute.

There’s no homework, no exams but they want your feedback.

“We always have an evaluation at the end of each class because they can tell me what they think about the classes and they also give me new ideas for new classes,” says Darshini Jayawarena, Director of the Life Learning Institute.

And it’s not just classes for Karen, it’s been an opportunity to build lasting relationships with others.

“Some of the students I’ve met more people that I knew years ago and hadn’t talked to or hadn’t seen for quite some time and now all of a sudden they’re out here also and we are renewing old friendships.”

Students can also take advantage of what the community college campus has to offer.

“With their membership fee they get to get a student ID and they can use the library facilities there and they can use the rec center,” says Jayawarena.