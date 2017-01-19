Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, January 19th

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
wrestling-at-rockford-2-vo

 

HS Wrestling

Rockford 39, St. Ansgar 33

Lake Mills 56, Algona 13

Fort Dodge 46, Mason City 30

Albert Lea 55, Northfield 11

North Butler 39, N-P 33

North Butler 51, Clarksville 18

New Hampton 70, Osage 9

Decorah 40, Osage 31

Algona 50, Rockford 26
HS Boys Basketball

NRHEG 55, St. Peter 45

Osage 53, St. Ansgar 36

Lourdes 57, Triton 41

Newman 61, N-P 43

Sch. Academy 65, G-E 53

Southland 71, Fillmore Central 56

Forest City 36, West Hancock 39

GHV 72, North Iowa 35

Blooming Prairie 51, St. Clair 48

Clear Lake 79, Humboldt 71

 

HS Girls Basketball

Mabel-Canton 51, Alden-Conger 41

Osage 59, St. Ansgar 19

Newman 77, N-P 37

North Iowa 36, GHV 69

Forest City 42, West Hancock 33

Clear Lake 54, Humboldt 30

