Man shot in Hibbing identified as being from Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A man shot in Hibbing has been identified as being from Rochester.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 24-year-old Che Nathaniel Jones remains hospitalized at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was shot after two Hibbing police officers responded to a 911 call around 12:45 pm on January 13. They allegedly found Jones carrying a gun outside a home.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the two officers ordered Jones to drop his weapon and he ran away. They followed Jones behind the home, where he allegedly pointed the gun at them. Both officers fired, hitting Jones.

The two officers, Captain Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen, have been placed on administrative leave.

When its investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.