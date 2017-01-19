National Popcorn Day

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s a type of corn that many people enjoy eating and is recognized as an annual holiday.

Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City popped kernels for their customers who gave a donation that would go to the Miracle Foundation, Salvation Army And Harvest Food Bank

Kevin Greiner, store manager says they chose to use popcorn since it is a popular food item for most people and it is going to a good cause.

“With the donations that go to the organizations it might help a need that they may have for that time of year like the food bank during November and Thanksgiving time give them a little hand. Same thing but with the Salvation Army around Christmas time,” says Greiner.