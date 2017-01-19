Pothole season has begun

MASON CITY, Iowa- The roads this week have not been fun to drive on with snow, ice, and now, potholes. City leaders say the freeze and thaw that we saw earlier in the week is largely to blame.

“You get all that ice in the road and it freezes and then it thaws it’s just that cycle,” says Bob Berggren, the Mason City City Streets Maintenance Supervisor. “That warm cold warm cold, that creates the holes. We are going to have more and more of them as winter goes on.

Berggern says he will have crews out fixing the holes while the weather is nice, but this material isn’t a longterm solution.

“It’s a cold asphalt mix,” he says. “It’s meant to just temporarily fill the holes and make everything smooth. To fix the road right it probably needs new concrete or an overlay something like that, but that builds into money.”

While crews are working to get the roads repaired the best they can, folks need to pay attention while driving to avoid potentially thousands of dollars of damage.

“I’ve seen where it’ll actually press the tire and blow the tire out, or take a chunk out of the rim,” says Brad Broers, Service Manager of Auto Edge in Mason City. “Sometimes if they are big enough there can be possible damage suspension parts.”

Broers says avoid the potholes if you can, or slowdown if possible because dealing with them is unavoidable right now.

“It’s Iowa so especially this time of year when it’s warmer out you are going to see more and more potholes,” Broers. “Now the roads are melting they’re getting blown out and it’s getting worse now.”

If you have a spot in the road that you notice, report it.

“If you know there’s a pothole somewhere and you need us to fill call us at 641-421-3675,” says Berggren.