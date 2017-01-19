Reaction to bomb threats at Jewish institutions

EMILY BOSTER By Published: Updated:
jewish-bomb-threats-llvosot-copy-01

MASON CITY, Iowa – In the past two weeks, community centers for a particular religion have fallen victim to a number of bomb threats.

Wednesday, 28 Jewish Community Centers were under high security precautions due to those threats.  Alan Steckman, President of the Adas Israel Synagogue, explains these institutions are where many study Judaism and Hebrew.  He says when he started to see news of the threats being made–he became quite concerned.  The FBI is investigating but so far, there’s no way to tell who has been placing the calls.  He says it’s starting to hit closer to home than he’d like.  A Jewish community center in a suburb of the Twin Cities was one of many that received a threat and evacuated.  Steckman believes the threats are symptomatic of a much bigger problem.

“It’s not only anti-Semitism, it’s hate and hate is what caused a lot of the bombings of black institutions,” Steckman said.

Steckman says he’s hoping that hate doesn’t come here.

On January 9th, 16 Jewish community centers in nine different states received bomb threats.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s