Second summer stabbing plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second person arrested after a summer stabbing is pleading guilty.

25-year-old Tyler Alan Ranzenberger of Lake City has petitioned OImsted County District Court to enter a guilty plea and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Ranzenberger and three others, Sara Heng, Edgar Barrientos and Mahleek Pilarski, were all charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle for an incident in July, 2016 where an 18-year-old was stabbed and a vehicle stolen.

Heng is pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and will be sentenced on February 13.

Barrientos and Pilarski are pleading not guilty and will stand trial on March 6.