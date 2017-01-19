Selling meth in Albert Lea earns man decades of probation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man could spend the rest of his life on probation for selling methamphetamine in southern Minnesota.

47-year-old Timothy Lowell Millhouse of Minneapolis was sentenced Thursday to 178 days in jail, 80 hours of community service and up to 40 years of probation for pleading guilty to 1st degree sale of controlled substances.

Millhouse was first arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop near Manchester on June 8, 2015 and leading authorities on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. He was arrested again in December, 2015 and accused of selling meth in Albert Lea to someone working with the South Central Minnesota Drug Task Force.

As part of a plea deal, all charges connected to the high speed chase have been dismissed.