Students raise more than $14,000 for the Empowerment Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In September the Gage East Apartments opened its doors in Rochester giving homeless youth and families a safe place to call home. Part of the project includes transforming the old Gage school next door into the Empowerment Center.

The Empowerment Center will house several agencies and organizations that support low income and homeless youth and families and will serve the entire community, not just the residents of Gage East Apartments.

Thursday afternoon, it became one step closer to reality thanks to a generous donation. During the month of December, students at Century High School collected $28,000 in donations. Half of that money was donated to Center City Housing Corp. to put towards renovations for the Empowerment Center. Center City Housing is looking to raise $2.5 million for the project and along with this donation, they’ve raised over $1 million so far.

“We see ourselves serving over 200 kids a day in that building with early childhood programming, mental health services, we also anticipate helping young adults because we’ll have workforce development there,” explains Nancy Cashman with Center City Housing Corp.

The hope is to have the Empowerment Center open by September 1st. Some of the agencies that will be located in the building include; Family Service Rochester, Families First/Head Start, Lutheran Social Services LINK program and Workforce Development Inc.