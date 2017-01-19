Two more sentenced for 2015 fight at Austin High School

Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn. – The case of a high school brawl finally ends in probation for two more adults.

Angel McCullough
Angel McCullough

The fight erupted on September 28, 2015 at Austin High School.  Three adults were arrested.

Odell McCullough of Austin was the first to plead guilty, accepting a charge of 2nd degree riot and getting five years of probation.

Willie Brunt
Willie Brunt

On Thursday in Mower County District Court, 31-year-old Angel Alicia McCullough of Austin and 28-year-old Willie J.M. Brunt of Phoenix, Arizona also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree riot.  They received five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

Odell McCullough
Odell McCullough

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

