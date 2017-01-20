Austin man pleads guilty to misdemeanors after alleged break-in and assaults

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of breaking into a home and assaulting two people is pleading guilty.

27-year-old Luke Paul Bakke of Austin entered guilty pleas Friday to misdemeanor domestic assault and 4th degree criminal damage to property, also a misdemeanor.

Austin police arrested Bakke on June 17, 2016 after he allegedly broke into an apartment in the 200 block of 1st Avenue NE and assaulted his ex-girlfriend and another man.

Two counts of 1st degree burglary have been dismissed.

Bakke is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.